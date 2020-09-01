S&P/TSX composite creeps higher, U.S. stock markets mixed; Loonie edges down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trading, helped by gains in the materials and technology sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.58 points at 16,524.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 59.99 points 28,370.06. The S&P 500 index was up 0.44 of a point at 3,500.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.29 points at 11,832.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.64 cents US compared with 76.68 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up 31 cents at US$42.92 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$19.20 at US$1,997.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was little changed at US$3.06 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press