S&P/TSX composite moves deeper into record territory on broad-based rally

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index moved further into record territory on a broad-based rally led by energy as crude prices climbed on increased demand from economic reopenings.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 88.88 points to a record close of 20,138.35 after reaching 20,155.92 for the first time.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.36 points at 34,479.60. The S&P 500 index was up 8.26 points at 4,247.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 49.09 points at 14,069.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.32 cents US compared with 82.69 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 62 cents at US$70.91 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 14.7 cents at US$3.30 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$16.80 at US$1,879.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 5.25 cents at nearly US$4.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press