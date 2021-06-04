Base metals sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also climb

TORONTO — Strength in the base metals sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as it pushed back above 20,000, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.58 points at 20,003.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 125.00 points at 34,702.04. The S&P 500 index was up 30.49 points at 4,223.34, while the Nasdaq composite was up 178.02 points at 13,792.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.70 cents US compared with 82.62 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 44 cents at US$69.25 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$3.04 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$22.90 at US$1,896.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up six cents at US$4.53 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press