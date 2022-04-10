P. Peter Pascali Updates Early Warning Report

PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
·5 min read
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

MONTRÉAL, April 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P. Peter Pascali, President and Chief Executive Officer of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY) (“PyroGenesis”), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, has filed today an updated early warning report with respect to his shareholdings in PyroGenesis in connection with his proposed disposition (the “Proposed Disposition”) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange of up to 750,000 common shares of PyroGenesis (“Common Shares”) held by Fiducie de Crédit Mellon Trust (the “Trust”) under an automatic securities disposition plan (“ASDP”) and a notice of intention to distribute securities (Form 45-102F1) filed by Mr. Pascali and available under the SEDAR profile of PyroGenesis at www.sedar.com.

The Common Shares to be sold under the Proposed Disposition would be sold for the purposes of allowing for Mr. Pascali to make tax payments and reducing debt. The ASDP will allow for an orderly disposition of a small portion of the Common Shares held or controlled by Mr. Pascali at prevailing market prices during the period from April 18, 2022 to May 6, 2022.

Sales under the ASDP will be effected by an independent securities broker in accordance with general trading parameters set out in the ASDP, and Mr. Pascali is not permitted to exercise any further discretion or influence over how dispositions will occur under the ASDP. Dispositions pursuant to the ASDP will be reported by Mr. Pascali on SEDI in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

On April 8, 2022, a total of 170,125,795 Common Shares were issued and outstanding. As of April 8, 2022, prior to any sales under the Proposed Disposition, Mr. Pascali (i) beneficially owns and controls 63,742,941 Common Shares (representing 37.47% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (ii) controls 7,251,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by 8339856 Canada Inc. (the “Holdco”) (representing 4.26% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (iii) controls 6,750,557 Common Shares beneficially owned by the Trust (representing 3.97% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), and (iv) controls 2,000,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by The 2% Solution Foundation (the “Foundation”). This represents, in aggregate (the “Total Ownership”), 79,744,498 Common Shares, or 46.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Assuming the completion of the Proposed Disposition, 750,000 Common Shares, representing 0.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, will be sold by the Trust, resulting in a Total Ownership of 78,994,498 Common Shares (representing 46.43% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).

In addition, Mr. Pascali beneficially owns and controls options issued under PyroGenesis’ option plan to acquire 5,920,000 Common Shares (of which 5,270,000 are currently vested (the “Vested Options”) and, 325,000 will vest on July 16, 2022 and 325,000 will vest on July 16, 2023 (the unvested options, collectively, the “Unvested Options”).

Assuming the exercise of all the Vested Options, an aggregate of 5,270,000 Common Shares would be issued, and the Total Ownership would increase to 85,014,498 Common Shares (or 84,264,498 Common Shares assuming the completion of the Proposed Disposition), or 48.47% (or 48.04% assuming the completion of the Proposed Disposition) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof and after giving effect to the issuance of the 5,270,000 Common Shares issuable under such options). Of such Total Ownership of 85,014,498 Common Shares, (i) 69,012,941 Common Shares would be beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Pascali, (ii) 7,251,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Holdco, (iii) 6,750,557 Common Shares (or 6,000,557 Common Shares assuming the completion of the Proposed Disposition) would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Trust, and (iv) 2,000,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Foundation.

Assuming the exercise of the Vested Options and the Unvested Options, an aggregate of 5,920,000 Common Shares would be issued, and the Total Ownership would increase to 85,664,498 Common Shares, or 48.66% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof and after giving effect to the issuance of the 5,920,000 Common Shares issuable under such options). Of such Total Ownership of 85,664,498 Common Shares, (i) 69,662,941 Common Shares would be beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Pascali, (ii) 7,251,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Holdco, (iii) 6,750,557 Common Shares (or 6,000,557 Common Shares assuming the completion of the Proposed Disposition) would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Trust, and (iv) 2,000,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Foundation.

The Trust, the Holdco and the Foundation may be considered to be joint actors with Mr. Pascali. Mr. Pascali is a (i) trustee, executive officer and beneficiary of the Trust, (ii) director, executive officer and the sole shareholder of the Holdco, and (iii) director of the Foundation.

Mr. Pascali and any joint actor may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of ownership or control or direction over some or all of the securities of PyroGenesis depending on a number of factors.

For further information, including regarding the early warning report, including a copy of same (which is available under PyroGenesis’ SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), please contact:

P. Peter Pascali, President and Chief Executive Officer of PyroGenesis, at 514-937-0002. The address of the head office of PyroGenesis is 1744 William Street, Suite 200, Montreal, Quebec, H3J 1R4.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April

    Canadians should look to buy promising dividend stocks like Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) in their TFSAs right now. The post TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

  • OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs coach and GM after investigation into WhatsApp conversation

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity. OHL Commissioner David Branch said Wednesday that Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, won't be able to apply to be reinstated until June 1, 2024. They,

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Fallout of Jay Beagle's actions sheds light on NHL's systemic violence problem

    Violence in hockey is regularly on display. What sits beneath the surface is how race impacts the perception of fighting in the NHL and other professional sports leagues.

  • Ryan Getzlaf to retire after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

    Ryan Getzlaf may have had more to give, but he's walking away from his tremendous career at the end of the season.