P&O Ferries tells customers to stay away from Dover over Easter

Tens of thousands of P&O Ferries customers will have their Easter holidays ruined this weekend after they were urged to stay away from the port of Dover.

Rival ferry operators will be unable to honour P&O tickets this weekend because their services are already full of holidaymakers going to France.

P&O, DFDS, and the Channel Tunnel have a reciprocal arrangement allowing them to accept each other’s tickets in the event of an emergency.

With P&O’s ferries still moored up in Dover, passengers were directed towards DFDS check-in where they could catch the first available crossing until Tuesday.

The reciprocal arrangement is based on an assumption that other operators have spare capacity, however.

P&O has now warned customers planning to travel between April 8 and April 10 to “re-book directly with another operator before arriving at the port.

“DFDS will not be able to transfer P&O customers onto their services,” P&O said.

A spokesman for DFDS said: “As we look towards the weekend, we have very high booking levels, which sadly means we won’t have any capacity available for other operators.

“We will of course do everything we can outside the peak weekends to carry as many P&O customers as possible.

“What we don’t want to do is to create a situation where we have to disappoint customers arriving in the port who we cannot get to France because we are full.”

Officials are desperate to avoid a repeat of the long queues witnessed at Dover over the weekend.

P&O carried an estimated 10,000 people a day between Dover and Calais during peak times such as Easter.

The operator has been barred from sailing all but one of its passenger ferries following the shock sacking of 800 seafarers nearly three weeks ago.

Each ferry must be signed off as safe by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, a division of the Department for Transport. The Insolvency Service has also launched a criminal investigation into P&O’s sackings.