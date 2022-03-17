P&O Ferries suspends all sailings ahead of 'major announcement'

·1 min read

P&O Ferries has suspended all sailings ahead of a "major announcement", which it said will be made today.

A statement which appears to be from the ferry operator posted on Twitter by Hull Labour MP Karl Turner said it "will be making a major announcement today".

This will "secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries", it added.

The statement continued: "To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions.

"This means we're expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today."

P&O Ferries wrote on Twitter that those hoping to travel will be guided to an alternative operator with services "unable to run for the next few hours".

The company, which transports passengers and freight, is owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World.

It operates these four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland.

A route that previously operated between Hull and Zeebrugge, Belgium, was axed in January 2021.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, P&O Ferries warned in May 2020 that around 1,100 workers could lose their jobs as part of a plan to make the business "viable and sustainable".

