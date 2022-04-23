P&O Ferries: First Dover to Calais ferry cleared to sail

·2 min read
P&amp;O Ferries
P&O Ferries services were suspended after the company sacked 800 workers

The first P&O ferry that operates from Dover to Calais has been cleared to sail again.

The Spirit of Britain had been detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

It has been conducting trial sails up and down the English coast between Dover and New Romney, a marine traffic website has shown.

Safety fears were raised after P&O replaced nearly 800 seafarers with cheaper agency staff last month.

The marine traffic website, which shows the live positions of ships, reports the ferry's destinations as "TRIALS".

P&O tweeted on Saturday morning that its services remain suspended.

The MCA previously said the Spirit of Britain "has been released from detention and can commence operations when P&O Ferries are ready".

The firm suspended most of its sailings but reportedly only expected the disruption to last up to 10 days.

However inspections prevented a number of ferries from operating, which contributed to major travel disruption near Dover in the run-up to, and during the, Easter holidays.

When the Spirit of Britain was detained earlier this month, P&O Ferries were told to fix a number of safety issues before a second inspection by the MCA.

P&O operates four ferries across the English Channel between Dover and Calais.

The Pride of Kent remains under the detention of the MCA and two other P&O ferries on this route have yet to be inspected.

The removal of these four P&O ferries from service had a substantial impact on passenger and freight traffic, affecting both holidays and trade.

The Easter holidays created a major bottleneck, as thousands of lorries queued to cross the channel alongside families going on holiday in Europe. There were also problems with a key IT system for custom checks at the UK's busiest port after Brexit.

The last week has seen problems ease as holidays ended, which meant capacity has improved. Trade volumes are often lower in the week after a major bank holiday.

The European Highlander, a P&O ferry that operates between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in Scotland, has been found to have a "small number of deficiencies" that need to be addressed before it can resume service, the MCA said.

P&O currently has one ferry, the European Causeway, operating on this route between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Other ferries that have been inspected and cleared to sail by the MCA include the Pride of Hull, Norbay and the European Causeway.

The Pride of Hull, which operates between Hull and Rotterdam; Norbay, which runs from Liverpool to Dublin; European Causeway (Larne - Cairnryan) and Spirit of Britain (Dover - Calais) have been inspected and cleared to sail by the MCA.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • One of two ships cleared as P&O Ferries tries to resume normal operations

    The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the Norbay can sail again.

  • Plan to ban menthol cigarettes prompts late lobbying blitz

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As federal officials finalize a long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes, dozens of interest groups have met with White House staffers to try to influence the process, which has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives while wiping out billions in tobacco sales. Biden administration officials have heard from tobacco lobbyists, anti-smoking advocates, civil rights groups, small business owners and conservative think tanks. The lobbying push underscores the far-rea

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law new guidelines Friday involving race-based discussions in businesses and schools as part of his campaign against critical race theory, which he once called “crap" in a strongly worded speech. Passed by lawmakers earlier this year, the legislation bars instruction that says members of one race are inherently racist, and that they should feel guilt for past actions committed by others of the same race or that a person’s status as p

  • Large hadron collider: A revamp that could revolutionise physics

    The BBC gets an exclusive look at the upgraded machine helping to overhaul our understanding of the Universe.

  • Florida's governor signs law revoking Disney powers

    Disney's special status allowed it to in effect operate its own municipal government in Florida.

  • Carlos Ghosn: Ex-Nissan boss says he wants a trial

    The former car boss says he wants to clear his name after France issued an international warrant for his arrest.

  • Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its fu

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal. Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. "It means that much more," Talbot

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Kane scores hat trick as Oilers clinch playoff spot with 6-3 win over Avalanche

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff berth in style on Friday. Evander Kane had three goals and an assist and Connor McDavid had three assists as the Oilers emerged with a 6-3 victory over the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. Kane now has 20 goals in 39 games since joining the Oilers mid-season. “Any time you join a team halfway through the season, it's going to take you more than a couple of games to really get your game to where it was maybe the previous year,” he sa

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.