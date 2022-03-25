P&O Ferries ship detained over crew training concerns

A P&O Ferries ship has been held in Northern Ireland as it was "unfit to sail", the transport secretary said.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) confirmed the European Causeway boat had been held in Larne over multiple issues.

The MCA said there were "failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training".

Unions have raised fears over a lack of training of new crew - brought in after 800 staff were sacked eight days ago.

P&O Ferries made them redundant with no notice, replacing them with workers whose average hourly rate of pay would be £5.50, less than the UK minimum wage.

There were no passengers or freight aboard the European Causeway when it was impounded in Larne, the MCA confirmed.

Grant Shapps wrote on social media: "I will not compromise the safety of these vessels and P&O will not be able to rush inexperienced crew through training."

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed Mr Shapps' calls for the boss of P&O Ferries to resign.

Peter Hebblethwaite admitted to MPs that he broke the law by not consulting workers ahead of the job cuts - but said he would do the same again if he had to.

The vessel, operated by P&O Ferries, will remain under detention until all issues are resolved by the firm, the MCA spokesperson added.

P&O Ferries advised customers on Twitter that its services remained suspended. Referring to its route from Larne, it said: "It is no longer possible for us to arrange travel via an alternative operator on this route.

"For essential travel, customers are advised to seek alternatives themselves."

The general secretary of the RMT union, Mick Lynch, said that the seizing of the ferry suggests the firm are not "fit and proper to run a safe service after the jobs massacre".

He called for the sacked crews to be reinstated "to get these crucial ferry routes back running safely".

Maritime trade union Nautilus International said the importance of a well-trained crew "cannot be overstated".

General secretary Mark Dickinson said this was "even more the case" for an operator like P&O Ferries, which carries up to 2,000 passengers a day and follows extremely tight schedules along one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

"The consequences can be fatal when commercial pressure takes precedence over safety concerns in the ferry sector," he said.

P&O Ferries did not immediately respond to the BBC's request for comment.

