P&O Ferries news LIVE: Services suspended for days as protests expected against ferry operator

P&O Ferries is facing widespread condemnation after a decision to sack 800 staff members and suspend services.

The ferry company said it had made the decision to immediately sack staff on Thursday due to losses of £100million.

The Department of Transport will hold urgent talks with the company, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, as protests are expected on Friday.

P&O said early on Friday it would not be able to operate services “for the next few days” from Dover to Calais, Hull to Rotterdam, Liverpool to Dublin, and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland.

Earlier, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it was seeking legal advice to challenge the sackings. It said the UK has seen one of the most “vicious examples of despotic employer behaviour” and one of the most shameful episodes in its recent industrial history.

‘Horrendous way to treat staff’ says armed forces minister

07:59 , Bill Mcloughlin

Speaking on Sky News, James Heappey, said P&O’s decision to sack staff was “horrendous”.

He also added there is “a lot of anger” within the Ministry for Transport following the decision.

"It's an absolutely horrendous way to treat their staff."





P&O move raises ‘safety concerns’ says industry insider

07:51 , Bill Mcloughlin

Mark Dickinson general secretary of maritime trade union Nautilus International said there are “serious safety concerns” around the decision by P&O Ferries to replace its seafarers with agency workers.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are serious safety concerns, which is why the company cannot reintroduce services with the lower-paid agency crew that they’ve recruited via this company called International Ferry Management of Malta.”

Mr Dickinson said the Maritime Coastguard Agency must be “absolutely clear and confident that those new crew, unfamiliar with the vessels, unfamiliar with the routes, with the berths” can operate ships safely.

He added: “This is an intensely worrying situation.

“We’ve written to the Maritime Coastguard Agency and we hope and we pray that they will do their job.

“I know they will. They will do their job and make sure the ships are safe.”

Labour MP criticises P&O move

07:37 , Bill Mcloughlin

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central said P&O ferries will “regret this day” after sacking staff.

⛴️@POferries will regret this day. This must be the worst violation of workers rights for a generation. The British public won't forget this and until you give the officers & crew their jobs back, nor will you.

P&O decision ‘incoherent’ and ‘abhorrent’ says travel expert

07:29 , Bill Mcloughlin

Following P&O’s decision to sack 800 staff members, travel expert Simon Calder, has criticised the firm for its “Dickensian” actions.

“It’s simply incoherent as well as abhorrent,” he told ITV’s Good morning Britain.

“It’s absolutely Dickensian how staff have been treated.”