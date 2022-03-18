P&O Ferries mass firings of UK crew members outrage unions

LONDON (AP) — Unions were protesting at British ports Friday and demanding the government take action after major ferry operator P&O Ferries fired 800 U.K. crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff.

Ferry crossings have been canceled, threatening to disrupt the movement of travelers and goods in key routes through the English Channel for days. The British government expressed outrage at the mass firings — done over Zoom message — but suggested it could do little to reverse them. It provided the company with millions in aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government minister James Heappey said “P&O has behaved appallingly,” but he did not believe the company’s actions were illegal.

“Ultimately, it is not something the government can stop P&O from doing,” he told the BBC. “Now, the focus will be on supporting those who have lost their jobs.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman, Max Blain, said it was "too early to be definitive” about whether P&O had breached labor laws.

P&O said it had no choice but to cut costs after the pandemic hammered its finances, leading it to post a 100 million pound ($132 million) loss last year. The ferry operator, a unit of Dubai-government owned logistics giant DP World, said its survival was “dependent on making swift and significant changes now.’’

Chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite said replacing unionized U.K. seafarers with cheaper employees hired through the company International Ferry Management would cut P&O's labor costs in half, according to a letter obtained by news site Mirror Online.

The company canceled ferry crossings on routes linking England to Ireland, Northern Ireland the Netherlands and France, including the Dover-Calais route that carries a large chunk of U.K.-Europe passengers and freight. The government said the suspension could last a week to 10 days.

The opposition Labour Party demanded Britain's Conservative government suspend DP World’s contracts and licenses and claw back the 4.3 million pounds ($5.6 million) it gave the company in emergency funding during the pandemic.

Some crew members initially refused to leave their vessels after being told Thursday that they were being fired, and unions were protesting Friday at ports including Dover and Liverpool.

The head of the Nautilus International union, which represents some P&O crew, said there were safety concerns about contract staff operating the vessels in busy shipping routes.

General-secretary Mark Dickinson said sailing ships across the English Channel is “like walking across a six-lane motorway at rush hour."

Manuel Cortes of transport union TSSA, which represents staff at other ferry firms, accused P&O of “holding our country to ransom by halting vital ferry trade routes so they can illegally and immorally sack their staff.” He said the government should take over running key passenger and freight sea routes.

Nautilus and another union, RMT, said they were preparing legal action against the company.

“This is clearly illegal,” Dickinson said. “It’s a dark day in the shipping industry.”

Jill Lawless And Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

