P&O Ferries boss should quit after ‘brazen’ mass sackings, says Shapps

Matthew Weaver
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has called for the chief executive of P&O Ferries to resign over the sacking of 800 workers and pledged to force the ferry company to reverse the move and pay its crew the minimum wage.

Peter Hebblethwaite admitted to MPs on Thursday that his company broke the law by sacking the 800 workers without consultation.

Shapps said Hebblethwaite performance in front of the transport and business committee was “brazen, breathtaking, and showed incredible arrogance”.

Speaking to Sky News, Shapps said: “I cannot believe that he can stay in that role having admitted to deliberately going out and using a loophole – well break the law – but also use a loophole.

“They flagged their ships through Cyprus avoided having to tell anybody about this, or they felt they did. And even though they know they’ve broken the law, what they’ve done is to pay people off in such a way to try and buy their silence. It’s unacceptable.”

Shapps also pledged new legislation next week which which will “both close every possible loophole that exists, and force them to U-turn”.

He said P&O’s plan to replace the sacked workers with agency staff on less than the minimum wage was “simply unacceptable and we will force that to change”.

He accused P&O of “mischievously” registering their ships in Cypress flag to avoid UK laws. He added: “They were breaking the law and deliberately set out to break the law, but effectively pay people off for their silence. We can’t have a situation where the minimum wage exists onshore, but as soon as you’re offshore … people aren’t covered by British laws on things like minimum wage. and overseas cheap labour is exploited on those routes.”

Shapps suggested the new law, which he said he is drawing up in consultation with Labour, would ban shipping companies from operating from British ports if they fail to pay the minimum wage.

He said: “I’ve already spoken to my opposite number in the House of Commons in order to try and build a consensus around this.

“My message to P&O is simple: their wheezes are not going to work. We are going to legally require them to go back on it. They might as well start on that now. And if they haven’t got the right leadership there to do it at the moment. And yesterday we saw through that brazen breathtaking arrogance that they don’t, then they will probably need to think about sorting that out first.”

