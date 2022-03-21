New P&O crew on less than £2 an hour, union claims

Jennifer Meierhans & Katy Austin - BBC News
P&amp;O Ferries staff
The RMT union has not offered proof of the hourly rate and P&O will not comment on agency workers' pay

Indian agency workers hired to replace P&O Ferries crews in Dover are being paid £1.81 an hour, a union claims.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said the low pay was a "shocking exploitation" and "a betrayal of those who have been sacked".

P&O said the figure was inaccurate but said it could not comment on how much agencies pay workers on ferries.

Some of P&O's ferries are registered in Cyprus, meaning they do not have to pay the minimum wage required by UK law.

Firms using UK ports often register ships in other countries, allowing them to pay lower wages.

The minimum wage in the UK for people aged 23 and above is £8.91 per hour.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Parliament: "Maritime employees have not, in this country, indeed throughout much of the world, received some of the same benefits and protections that exist otherwise for workers and this simply not good enough and it's a practice we have been seeking to end."

He said ships in UK waters operated under international law governed by treaties, so UK law did not always apply.

"These complications allow for employers to take advantage in a way that we've seen I think with P&O Ferries," Mr Shapps added.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said government ministers had "completely failed to act" and the reported rates of pay were "nothing short of a betrayal of the workers who protected this country's supply chain during the pandemic".

'Experienced seafarers'

A spokesman for P&O said safety was the utmost priority and the new crewing management model was used by many competitors.

"They have recruited high-quality experienced seafarers, who will now familiarise themselves with the ships, going through all mandatory training requirements set out by our regulators," he said.

Mr Shapps said the government was reviewing all of its contracts with P&O Ferries.

He had asked the insolvency service whether P&O had followed rules for redundancies - and if they had not, "that would be a matter for criminal prosecution and unlimited fines".

Mr Shapps also told MPs P&O Ferries should remove British references from their ships if they replace sacked workers with non-UK staff.

The Spirit of Britain, Pride of Canterbury and Pride of Hull are among the names used for the operator's ferries.

The Transport Secretary told MPs it would be "completely inappropriate" for the company to "attach themselves to this country" without having British workers.

Protests

Protests took place close to Parliament and also outside the London offices of P&O owners, DP World on Monday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said P&O staff were "being replaced by exploited workers, vulnerable workers from overseas".

"We have no beef with those people. We want those people to be paid the wages that we've negotiated for in this country," he said.

The union has called for a boycott of P&O services and is urging the government to look at legal options to reinstate the sacked workers.

Ferries are expected to start sailing again on Monday.

Union protests outside P&amp;O head office near Dover
Protests have taken place over the sackings

Services were stopped on Thursday after P&O announced in a video call that 800 staff were being sacked with immediate effect.

The company posted on Twitter on Monday that journeys will remain suspended "for the next few days". However sailings have restarted between between Liverpool and Dublin.

The M20 in Kent will close between junctions 8 and 9 from 20:00 GMT while a barrier system is put in place to manage any disruption caused by P&O freight, National Highways said.

The motorway is expected to reopen at 06:00 GMT on Tuesday when lorries heading for the Port of Dover or the Eurotunnel will use the coastbound carriageway on the M20, where it will be queued if necessary.

All other traffic - including local freight and car drivers headed for the continent - should follow the signs and cross over to enter the contraflow on the M20 London bound carriageway, National Highways said.

