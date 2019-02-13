Lindsey Vonn embracing retirement after P.K. Subban's G.O.A.T. surprise

Lindsey Vonn won bronze in her final professional race Sunday, but she's the "greatest of all time" in boyfriend P.K. Subban's eyes.

Despite Vonn's having to enter retirement earlier than she had wanted, Subban decided to surprise her with some G.O.A.T.-themed goodies.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The goat-shaped cake is gold, complete with a gold medal and pink ski poles. The Predators defenseman also surprised Vonn with a goat statue later in the video, along with retirement balloons.

Vonn embraced being retired the next morning, and Subban seemed to as well.

MORE: Lindsey Vonn feared crashing out of final race

Vonn returned to the U.S. after competing in her final World Cup race Sunday, ending her career with 82 wins (the most by a woman) and only four victories behind Ingemar Stenmark for the most ever.