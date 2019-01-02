P.K. Subban to star in his own show called 'The PK Project'



P.K. Subban may lead one of the most interesting lives in the NHL. Whether he’s meeting Tom Brady after New England Patriots games or training with Terrell Owens during the offseason, the 29-year-old Nashville Predators blueliner brings his smile and engaging personality along with him.

Fortunately for fans, he’s been more than willing to share his experiences with others through social media. He has over a million followers on Twitter and has surpassed 800,000 on Instagram.

It appears that wasn’t enough for Subban, though. He wanted to give his audience more and announced his exciting new endeavour to do so on Tuesday afternoon during NBC’s coverage of the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.

Take a peek at "The PK Project" an original series with @PKSubban1! pic.twitter.com/F1f9mRRj6v — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 1, 2019





‘The PK Project’ is a nbcsports.com original series starring the Norris Trophy winner that is set to debut near the end of the month. The show’s purpose is to pull the curtain back on his life as an elite athlete while focusing on things he enjoys most: hockey, fashion, and food.

“Why not?” replied Subban from Tennessee when asked why he’s doing this by NBC’s Mike Tirico. “I mean, you know, this is the first time an active player has been able to kind of do this… and I’m excited for the opportunity…”

P.K. Subban has plenty of reason to smile with the launch of his own show, called ‘The PK Project’, set to debut at the end of the month. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Subban has been filming while recovering from an injury he sustained in the middle of November and there is more still to be done.

Based on the sneak peek released, those interested should expect many laughs and plenty of large hats from the show. That sounds like a combination with some serious potential.

