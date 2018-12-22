P.K. Subban puts together star-studded holiday surprise in Nashville

P.K. Subban can be a pain to play against, but off the ice, he is as nice as they come. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

P.K. Subban is one of those players who you’d love to have on your team, but boy, can he really get under your skin if he’s suited up on the opposite blue line.

Despite his persona of being a skilled agitator on the ice, the Predators star has a well-earned reputation as one of the kindest athletes in professional sports.

The former Canadien is involved in many philanthropic endeavours, including his P.K.’s Blueline Buddies, which aims to bridge the gap between police officers and inner-city kids by grouping an officer with a kid and providing them tickets to a Nashville Predators game.

Subban’s generosity was on full display when he teamed up with his Blueline Buddies, as well as a few special guests, in a festive video shared on the blueliner’s Twitter account.

Ryan Seacrest, the Kings of Leon, and Lily Aldridge all played a part in surprising children at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with some quality toys and entertainment. Meanwhile, the Blueline Buddies crew hits the streets to perform Christmas carols, adding some of Subban’s teammates to the choir.

There may not be a better professional athlete to spread some holiday cheer than P.K. Subban.

