Create a true home theater experience with this 120-inch projector screen—it's on sale for $20!
If you miss movie theaters, why not create one in your home? A projector is an amazing alternative to a traditional TV, and gives you that immersive experience you can only get from a super-sized picture. Even the biggest flatscreen on the market tops out at about 85 to 88 inches, and the upgrade would cost you thousands of dollars.
But you can start watching movies at a whopping 120 inches with this projector screen — and for just $20. Yes, you read that correctly. Right now, this P-Jing Projector Screen is on sale for just $20, or $3 off at Amazon. That's a nearly 15 percent savings and the all-time lowest price we've ever seen on this screen.
Here's the lowdown:
A massive viewing experience for a small price
Originally priced at $23, this P-Jing Projector Screen is ideal to pair with just about any digital projector. Its shape can accommodate movies and TV shows at a number of 16:9 resolutions, including standard HD at 720p and all the way up to 4K Ultra HD at 2160p. It also rolls up, so you don't have to worry about creases or wrinkles. It's a big step up from projecting videos on a wall or white bed sheet!
"This is a great screen for the price," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "Much better than a white sheet or bare wall. It is wrinkle free and is made of some elastic material.The material is strong, sturdy, and lightweight. Excellent product. Easy setup and takedown for indoors and outdoor watching. Perfect for family movie night! Love it!"
Made from natural polyester fabric
Meanwhile, the P-Jing Projector Screen is made from natural polyester fabric to bring out the sharp detail, vivid colors and smooth motion from your home digital projector. It's also easy to set up, thanks to its built-in 12 metal finished grommets that help fashion it to a wall. It even comes with hooks and cuttable rope for mounting!
"Very pleased with my projector screen," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "It really improves picture quality. Colors are much brighter compared to a wall. Very easy to set up and all parts (hangers) are included. Compared to other screens, this one is a great value."
Bottom line
At just $20 (was $23), this P-Jing Projector Screen is portable and is perfect for indoor use during the winter and the great outdoors during the summer. Now that you have your digital projector and projector screen, all you need is to find something to watch and a bowl full of your favorite popcorn. Summer can't get here soon enough.
"...There is nothing better than floating in a pool in an Arizona evening watching a movie on a 120-inch screen, the screen works so well your able to start the movie at dusk," added another five-star reviewer.
