P.J. Tucker made a bizarre mistake late Wednesday at Madison Square Garden

Ryan Young
Yahoo Sports
When a pass came his way on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, P.J. Tucker didn’t grab the ball. He simply watched it go past him, giving the Knicks two free points. (Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images)

P.J. Tucker clearly wasn’t thinking.

That’s the only thing that’s clear about his insane blunder on Wednesday night.

In the final minute of the Houston Rockets114-110 win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden — in which James Harden dropped a career-high 61 points — Tucker simply didn’t pick up the ball when it was passed to him.

After Allonzo Trier drilled a free throw with just less than a minute left, Eric Gordon went to inbound the ball. He passed it to Tucker, who was standing wide open right next to him. It was an easy, textbook pass.

Instead of grabbing the ball — as one is supposed to do — Tucker just watched it go right by him. Seeing free points, Noah Vonleh picked up the ball from the floor and made the easy layup, making it a one point game.

Why didn’t Tucker grab the ball? We’re not really sure. Just watch:

Just look at Gordon’s reaction off to the side. He’s as confused and upset as the rest of us.

Coach Mike D’Antoni had a simple explanation for it after the game, too. Tucker was just confused.


Thankfully for Tucker, the mistake didn’t cost the Rockets the game. It did, though, provide plenty of jokes for fans on social media.









