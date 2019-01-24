P.J. Tucker made a bizarre mistake late Wednesday at Madison Square Garden

When a pass came his way on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, P.J. Tucker didn’t grab the ball. He simply watched it go past him, giving the Knicks two free points. (Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images)

P.J. Tucker clearly wasn’t thinking.

That’s the only thing that’s clear about his insane blunder on Wednesday night.

In the final minute of the Houston Rockets’ 114-110 win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden — in which James Harden dropped a career-high 61 points — Tucker simply didn’t pick up the ball when it was passed to him.

After Allonzo Trier drilled a free throw with just less than a minute left, Eric Gordon went to inbound the ball. He passed it to Tucker, who was standing wide open right next to him. It was an easy, textbook pass.

Instead of grabbing the ball — as one is supposed to do — Tucker just watched it go right by him. Seeing free points, Noah Vonleh picked up the ball from the floor and made the easy layup, making it a one point game.

Why didn’t Tucker grab the ball? We’re not really sure. Just watch:

Just look at Gordon’s reaction off to the side. He’s as confused and upset as the rest of us.

Coach Mike D’Antoni had a simple explanation for it after the game, too. Tucker was just confused.

Coach D’Antoni explains what happened with PJ Tucker on that late turnover on the inbounds pass. pic.twitter.com/FxsDN7PhmJ — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 24, 2019





Thankfully for Tucker, the mistake didn’t cost the Rockets the game. It did, though, provide plenty of jokes for fans on social media.

PJ Tucker letting the punt bounce all the way to the one before picking it up. pic.twitter.com/XwJeyd0V3C — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) January 24, 2019





Great assist from PJ Tucker. https://t.co/Bxg3HCFu5S — Tom Philpott (@tomphilpott) January 24, 2019





Pj Tucker being a real friend keeping the game close so harden can get 60 pic.twitter.com/zbTdMxP7rz — Travonne Edwards (Blk Tray) (@Travonne) January 24, 2019





I think the aliens from Space Jam just did their thing to Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) January 24, 2019





Pj Tucker pic.twitter.com/UFIpE0RFnZ — DJ Rell Deez (@manofmanytraits) January 24, 2019





“Can’t get called for a turnover if I never touched the ball.” – PJ Tucker pic.twitter.com/PsbRDqgqu4 — Isaac Colindres (@IsaacColindres) January 24, 2019





Me after PJ Tucker forgot he was playing basketball pic.twitter.com/m19nNDloEn — Cudi The Kid (@tristianboiiiid) January 24, 2019









