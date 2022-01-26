P.F Candle Co. Debuts a Fresh New Scent Dubbed "Ojai Lavender"

Following its latest collaboration with HYPEBAE, P.F Candle Co. has debuted a brand new fragrance dubbed "Ojai Lavender."

The scent takes inspiration from the citrus groves, lavender farms and Topatopa Mountains of Ojai, a small city in California. Provoking a calm yet energizing feeling, the candle and diffuser are infused with notes of pixie tangerine, blue lavender and coyote mint. Overall, "Ojay Lavender" features an aromatic, herbal and citrus scent.

Take a look at P.F Candle Co.'s "Ojai Lavender" candle and diffuser above. You can now purchase the new fragrance online.

In case you missed it, don't forget to check out HYPEBAE x P.F Candle Co.’s “Teakwood & Tobacco” duo.