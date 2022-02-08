P.E.I. woman credits dog with helping her home after getting stuck in deep snow

Stella Shepard says her dog Oscar helped her get through a snowy ordeal Sunday. (Stella Shepard - image credit)

A winter walk led to some nervous moments for a P.E.I. woman Sunday.

Stella Shepard was out snowshoeing on the trails near her Morell farm with her dog Oscar.

"It was a perfect day for snowshoeing, like any other day, I put on the snowshoes and out I go," Shepard said.

She was just about 15 minutes away from her home when she hit an unexpected soft spot in the snow and sunk down deep.

"I couldn't get out," she said. "I was down to my stomach."

Her snowshoes dug into the bottom of the snow, and she found herself stuck — with no immediate way to get out, and no cellphone to call for help.

"It took quite a while, it took a lot of energy," she said.

But though it was a struggle, she knew she would be alright.

"I knew it was a nice calm day. I took my time. I rested."

Eventually, after a lot of wiggling, she escaped her snowshoes and boots and was about to crawl to the top. It took her a half-hour to extract herself from the fresh snow, with Oscar the dog never leaving her side during the ordeal.

"Eventually I got out of it, but that was the easy part."

Oscar is truly a hero, he really is. — Stella Shepard

She couldn't get her snowshoes on to help her navigate the deep, soft snow and couldn't walk without sinking.

"So I had to crawl," she said. "I thought it would be easy, I thought 'this won't be so difficult,' but it really was. It was a very slow crawl."

Again, Oscar the dog helped her by guiding her over the more shallow areas of the snow.

"Even when I was crawling, he would go up a little way and then he would stop and he would wait until I reached him," she said. "And then he'd go another little distance and stop and wait till I reached him."

She feels he was leading her back to the more stable trail system.

"Oscar is truly a hero, he really is."

Once she was closer to home, Shepard's brother-in-law saw her crawling and he and her husband came to help. She said her clothes were heavy with snow by that time and weighing her down.

Shepard said it wasn't until she got into the house that she really realized what had happened to her.

"I was shivering and shaking," she said, adding that her muscles were sore after the incident.

Next time, Shepard knows one more thing she will take on her walk — in addition to her snowshoes and Oscar.

"Always take a cell with you — if you have one — when you are out on the land alone."