P.E.I. says it will take most of the day before roads fully reopen following storm

Provincial plows are out on the road this morning in P.E.I. following the winter storm that moved through the Maritimes on Saturday.

The P.E.I. government said that it has started to clear snow that's accumulated on the province's roads after poor weather conditions kept its plows from operating on Saturday.

An Environment Canada storm warning in place for all of P.E.I. through most of Saturday afternoon has been lifted. By midday, some areas were seeing nearly 30 centimetres of snow.

The province said it could take most of Sunday before everything is cleared.

It urged drivers to stay off the road as to allow plows to do their job.

P.E.I. RCMP had asked Islanders to stay put Saturday night as snow made some roads impassable. It said a stranded motorist had to wait 20 hours before being rescued by police.

Traffic at the Confederation Bridge is now limited to certain classes of vehicle due to high winds. The bridge had been closed to all traffic since Friday night.

Power is back up in most parts of the Island after as many as over 8,000 Maritime Electric customers had to deal with outages on Saturday.

COVID-19 testing sites in Charlottetown, Summerside and Borden-Carleton have delayed opening until at least noon. The County Fair Mall vaccine clinic in Summerside is scheduled to open at 11:30 a.m.