P.E.I. residents gather to demonstrate against fossil fuels as part of Global Climate Strike

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — A crowd of Islanders gathered in downtown Charlottetown for the Global Climate Strike at the Coles building on Richmond Street on Sept. 15, 2023.

Holding handmade posters, each signifying their opinions on climate change and fossil fuels, the strikers gathered to protest the continued use of fossil fuels.

"Stop the burning now, leave it in the ground" was the chant that accompanied them as they marched down Grafton Street, seeking an increase in bi-partisan politics and a decrease in fossil fuel usage across the province.

Todd MacLean, one of the organizers of the strike, said he hopes to continue spreading the message on the importance of climate change, especially as the Island is in the midst of hurricane season.

“All of these weather emergencies are really starting to wake people up, globally and certainly regionally," MacLean said in an interview with SaltWire on Sept. 15.

Jenna White attended the event to help emphasize the importance of climate action for future generations.

“If not for my kids, if not for myself, who’s gonna do it?” White said in an interview with SaltWire staff on Sept. 15.

The focus of the strike was the environmental damages related to the continued use of fossil fuels, with organizers seeking to encourage people to express their frustrations and concerns artistically.

“Even though our grief and frustration about climate change is a little beyond words, we can still express it through art," Josie Baker, executive director of PEERS Alliance, said in a speech to the gathered strikers in front of the Coles building.

The event featured performances of music, poetry reading and speakers, with a goal to bring together individuals across the province and create an environment encouraging communication.

The strike was in conjunction with Fridays for Future, a movement which has facilitated strikes worldwide.

Caitlin Coombes is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter, a position funded by the federal government. She can be reached by email at caitlin.coombes@saltwire.com.

