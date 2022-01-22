P.E.I. reports one death related to COVID-19 and 288 new infections.

CHARLOTTETOWN — Another person has died as a result of a COVID-19 infection in Prince Edward Island.

The province's chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says the latest victim was a person over the age of 80.

Morrison offered her condolences to the victim's family, but she did not provide any details, citing privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, health officials reported six people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including one person in the intensive care unit.

Two others in hospital had also tested positive for COVID-19 but were being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 288 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded as of Saturday morning, bringing the province's total to 2,489 active infections.

In the past week, the Island has logged an average of 290 cases per day.

Morrison says vaccines and boosters continue to be key to protecting Islanders from COVID-19, particularly for those over the age of 50.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press

