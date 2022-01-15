P.E.I. reports 5 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday

P.E.I. announced five hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Saturday's update. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Five people are being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals in P.E.I.

In a release Saturday, the province said two of the individuals were hospitalized for other reasons, but tested positive for the virus. None of the five are in intensive care.

That's compared to eight individuals who were hospitalized as of Friday morning, one in the ICU.

Later that day, the province announced two COVID-related deaths, the first for the province.

The Chief Public Health Office has declared an outbreak at St. Eleanor's House after two people in the Summerside addictions recovery home tested positive.

More cases were announced for previously reported outbreaks, including three at the Atlantic Baptist long-term care facility, one new case at Miscouche Villa and another at Shelters and Outreach Services.

Containment measures have put in place in all the facilities where outbreaks have been declared, and testing is ongoing.

There were 309 new cases and 222 recoveries in Saturday's report.

There has been an average of 226 cases per day over the last seven days.

"Approximately 25 per cent of our new cases are related to community spread which means there is no known origin of infection for the positive cases, such as travel or being a close contact," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in the release.

"It is important that anyone who tests positive or is identified as a close contact follow the required isolation and testing protocols, respectively."

P.E.I. has 2,081 active cases. There have been 4,170 since the pandemic began.