P.E.I. to reopen some liquor stores, citing concerns about alcohol withdrawal

Addiction experts are urging provinces to keep liquor stores open during the COVID-19 outbreak or risk exacerbating another public-health crisis.

The P.E.I. government reopened a liquor store in Charlottetown on Wednesday after shutting down all provincially run locations last week to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The province says it's improving safety precautions and will provide limited access to more of its stores, citing concerns about people at risk of alcohol withdrawal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Several provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, have listed liquor and cannabis stores as essential services exempt from sweeping shutdowns. The designations sparked debate on social media as to whether intoxicating substances rank as necessities during a pandemic.

Clinical psychologist Dominique Morisano says cutting off people who are dependent on alcohol can lead to severe withdrawal symptoms and even death.

Taryn Grieder, a neuroscientist and research associate at University of Toronto, says that could pose a problem for emergency rooms already overburdened by COVID-19 cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press