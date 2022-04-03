P.E.I. potato shipments to U.S. expected to resume early this week following ban

CHARLOTTETOWN — Farmers on Prince Edward Island are expected to send their first shipments of table-stock potatoes to the United States early this week, after getting the all-clear following a crippling four month ban.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued its final order on Friday, which cleared the way for imports from P.E.I. to resume.

Canada stopped sending potatoes to the U.S. in November after potato wart fungus was detected in several fields on the Island last fall.

Greg Donald, general manager of the P.E.I. Potato Board, says the U.S. move is welcomed because market demand for the potatoes is high.

But Donald says Island farmers will still face challenges in re-establishing export markets because of the transport and supply chain problems that have recently plagued several industries.

He also says farmers will face about a 25 per cent increase in the cost of production during the upcoming planting season because of higher fertilizer, fuel and labour costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press