P.E.I. potato farmers worry about impact of summer rain on harvest

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. - While some P.E.I. potato fields may have been damaged by the record rainfall this past summer, many farmers are still optimistic about the fall harvest.

G. Visser & Sons Potato Farm, now in its second week of harvesting, has been tracking damaged areas in fields for several months.

“The last two years we were really blessed with really good crops and weather, whereas this year we really have had a lot more challenges.” Randy Visser, CEO of G. Visser & Sons Potato Farm, told SaltWire staff on Sept. 25.

Visser, who likens harvest time to digging for buried treasure, maintains an optimistic view of the coming fall harvest.

July was a good month, Visser said, but the significant rainfall which followed was problematic for lower-lying fields and less sandy soil, which were unable to drain the excess moisture. This led to damaged tubers and drowned plants.

“August was really unusual where we had more rain, more than I can even remember ever having before,” Visser said.

Visser told SaltWire staff that surveyors have been marking areas of some fields for harvesters to avoid as harvesting begins in earnest, and those fields with sandier soil and more drainage are being harvested first.

Greg Donald, general manager at the P.E.I. Potato Board, is also concerned about the impact of such a wet summer and the disruption rainfall patterns may cause for crops across the Island.

“We usually have a bit of a drought in August, but that didn’t happen this year,” Donald said in an interview with SaltWire staff on Sept. 21.

While rain is a benefit to all plants, crops such as potatoes need dry conditions in August and September to encourage the tubers to bulk up, a necessity for a good potato harvest.

Maggie McCormick, communications manager at the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, said farmers are concerned their crops and harvests will be negatively impacted by the rain.

“It can really slow down the harvest, waiting for the right weather,” McCormick said in an interview with SaltWire staff on Sept. 22.

She said farmers across the province experienced the impact of the rainy summer differently, with one key factor being the exact topography of the individual fields across the province.

Field drainage, soil compaction and erosion, water-related rotting and fungus are just some of the concerns farmers must prepare for after such a wet growing season.

The Department of Agriculture is not anticipating any major selling shortages or distribution concerns after the fall harvest, but the department does anticipate some delays with drying processes for grain crops especially.

“The rain will have an impact on Island farmers’ ability to move their crops,” said McCormick, adding everyone will need to wait until farmers begin harvesting to truly know the results of the growing season.

Caitlin Coombes is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter, a position funded by the federal government. She can be reached by email at caitlin.coombes@saltwire.com and followed on X @caitlin_coombes.

