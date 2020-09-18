P.E.I. potato farmers turning to wide variety of cover crops, survey says

A survey by the P.E.I. Potato Board found a growing number of potato farmers in the province turning to a wide variety of cover crops to improve their soil and reduce erosion, and even generate some cash along the way.

"The main goal of the survey was to get a benchmark for where we're at on cover crops," said Ryan Barrett, research and agronomy specialist with the P.E.I.Potato Board.

"So that, as we move forward, we can use that as a starting point and hopefully set goals to increase it every year."

Barrett said the 2019 survey found that about 40 per cent of the acres that were in potatoes last year had cover crops planted in them after the harvest.

"That was in a somewhat challenging fall, so we're quite happy with that," Barrett said. "We'd like it to grow a little bit more every year, but that's quite good."

Barrett said growers reported that about half of the acres that were tilled in the year before potatoes also had a cover crop put on them, leaving fewer fields with exposed soil in the wintertime.

"The numbers there were even stronger than I think we had expected, which was very encouraging," Barrett said.

"It means the growers are learning from their neighbours and they're seeing what's working on their own farms and then putting that into practice."

Barrett said the kind of cover crop depends if they are going in before or after potatoes, as well as where on the Island they are being grown.

He said in eastern P.E.I., where the potato harvest is usually over by Oct. 15, there is more time for a cover crop to take root, such as winter wheat or winter rye, that can be harvested the following year.

