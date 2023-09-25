P.E.I. man charged with fraudulently taking money for rental properties

RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore says the police investigation took about six months. (Tony Davis/CBC - image credit)

RCMP on Prince Edward Island have arrested two people in connection with a rental and construction fraud scheme.

Kelly Giroux of Stratford, P.E.I., is facing seven counts of fraudulently taking money for rental properties, and one count of fraudulently taking money for construction work.

A second person is expected to be charged later.

Police said the investigation took nearly six months. One incident that led to the charges dates from April, and the others are from August and September.

RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore said the case is similar to a type of fraud in which potential renters are asked to pay a damage deposit and first month of rent upfront, but don't get the apartment they have seen advertised online, and never get their money back.

A man from Stratford, P.E.I., is facing seven counts of fraudulently taking money for rental properties. (David Horemans/CBC)

"This case is a little bit different in that the [alleged] fraudsters did have a property to show and that's a little bit more unusual," he said.

"We would encourage anybody looking at a rental property to avoid this scenario, to speak with other tenants, references, any type of information to help establish what kind of person is sitting across from you."

In total, police said, people reported losses of just under $50,000 in the incidents connected to these charges.