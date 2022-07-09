With P.E.I.'s inflation rate the highest in Canada, what should happen to the minimum wage?

·5 min read
The minimum wage in P.E.I. is currently $13.70 per hour. (Natalie Maerzluft/Reuters - image credit)
The minimum wage in P.E.I. is currently $13.70 per hour. (Natalie Maerzluft/Reuters - image credit)

Islanders have until Thursday, July 14, to make submissions to the Employment Standards Board's minimum wage review.

The board makes recommendations to the province on changing the minimum wage based on public input.

This year, the review comes at a pivotal point in the province's economy, with runaway energy prices driving the inflation rate to 11.1 per cent in May, the highest in the country.

Although P.E.I.'s minimum wage rose 70 cents on April 1, to $13.70 per hour, that 5.4 per cent increase was not enough to keep up with inflation. In real terms, $13.70 in May of this year had the same value as $12.33 in May 2021.

While business groups say they would be fine with a moderate wage increase, they say they're worried that if the province raises the minimum wage too high right now, it might jeopardize a post-pandemic economic recovery.

"I don't think that the small business community should shoulder the burden [of inflation] alone," said Robert Godfrey, CEO of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We're all trying to build back," he said.

"We're trying to take advantage of the strong tourism season, we're trying to take advantage of getting what we can to fill in what has largely been three years of challenges. So to have a substantial increase in minimum wage would be very detrimental."

Steve Bruce/CBC
Steve Bruce/CBC

According to Statistics Canada, average weekly earnings on P.E.I. for the month of April were $968.92 per week, which is 17 per cent below the national average. Assuming a 40-hour work week, that's about $24.22 per hour.

In the chamber's submission to the Employee Standards Board, it recommends raising the province's basic personal amount instead of the minimum wage to bring it in line with the national average of $13,092.

"We're taxing low-income islanders at a rate higher than anywhere else in Atlantic Canada. And our basic personal amount. I mean, my hat is off to the government this year, they've honoured a campaign commitment to get it to $12,000. But they're still well below the Canadian average."

Shane Hennessey/CBC
Shane Hennessey/CBC

But Ann Wheatley, program co-ordinator with the Cooper Institute, said doing something like that would be a "regressive move" because it would benefit high-income earners more while cutting money that would go toward public services.

The institute usually makes a submission to the Employment Standards Board through the P.E.I. Working Group for Livable Income, a network of community-based organizations.

"Clearly, the minimum wage has to go up. I think that it needs to sort of strive for a livable wage," she said.

"There was an amendment [to the Employment Standards Act] in 2019 that talked about the considerations that should go into the setting of minimum wage. That would be what the cost of living increases have been like since the last time the wage was determined. And we know now ... in 2022, how much the costs of housing, of transportation, of food, everything has gone up so dramatically."

'A decent living'

A report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives determined that in 2020, the living wage for someone living in Charlottetown was $19.30 per hour, far above the current minimum wage.

Wheatley also pointed to a Statistics Canada report that showed the proportion of employees earning a minimum wage on P.E.I. grew from 4.9 per cent to 7.5 per cent between 1998 and 2018. Nationally, it grew from 5.2 to 10.4 per cent in the same period.

"Minimum wage workers are not a huge sector of the labour force, but they are an important one," she said.

"We saw during the pandemic ... There were workers who were making, if not minimum, just above minimum wage, selling our groceries and doing the work that really can kept us all healthy," said Wheatley.

"So I think that while employers may be offering better wages to attract employees, they could also be offering better wages just to keep employees and to keep them in positions where they're able to afford to have a decent living."

Businesses need predictability, Retail Council says

CBC News file photo
CBC News file photo

Jim Cormier, Atlantic director of the Retail Federation of Canada, said his organization is not opposed to an increase in the minimum wage. But he said wage increases have to be predictable.

He said the province should make a legislative commitment to increase the minimum wage to keep up with inflation, as is the case in the rest of the Maritimes.

He also pointed to Nova Scotia's timetable for minimum wage hikes as an example to follow. That province will gradually increase the minimum wage until it reaches $15 per hour in 2024.

"We understand that they [minimum wage hikes] need to be done. But we ask for them to be done in a responsible manner," Cormier said.

"If you know that the process is going to be generally the same from one year to the next, you can plan in advance."

But Cormier said members, especially independent retailers, worry that if wage costs go up too much, they may need to cut back on hours, withhold new hirings or even increase prices.

'A fragile economy'

"Inflation is going up, taxes never go down, your energy costs go up, your transportation costs are obviously going through the roof. Retail product, most of it has to be trucked in to a province like Prince Edward Island, so all of those costs continue to go up," he said.

"We're still in a fragile economy."

Wheatley said as it stands there should definitely be an increase to keep up with inflation. But that a "fairly substantial increase" and a plan for further incremental raises are still needed to bring the minimum wage above what would be considered poverty income.

"[Workers'] purchasing power is increased in terms of supporting local businesses buying things locally. So the money doesn't really go out of our economy," she said. "Bringing wages up in general to livable incomes could benefit, not just workers, which is critical, but also the businesses that employ them."

The deadline for submissions is July 14.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Triple threat: Bombers' Liegghio producing at all aspects of kicking game

    WINNIPEG — Kicker Marc Liegghio is glad he hasn’t been the Achilles heel for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season. The team has rolled out a 4-0 record to start the CFL season, and Liegghio has made all 10 of his field-goal attempts. He’s also pulling triple duty and has been solid in punting and kickoffs. That’s good news for the Bombers, who entered the season with a question mark in the field-goal department after using four kickers last year. Final finisher Sergio Castillo ended on a high n

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith retiring: source

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is retiring, a source has told The Canadian Press. Keith played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks before Chicago dealt him to Edmonton for blue liner Caleb Jones and a draft pick last summer. The 38-year-old put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season appearances for the Oilers, then added a goal, four assists and five penalty minutes in 16 playoff games. Keith, who hails from Winnipeg, won three Stanley Cups with the Bl

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play