P.E.I. health officials announce 3 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Two P.E.I. schools that closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will resume Monday. (CBC - image credit)

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

One person is between the ages of 10 and 19, one is in their 20s and the other is in their 30s, a news release said.

"Two of the individuals are close contacts of a previously announced case associated with the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School and have been in isolation," the release said.

"These two individuals previously tested negative and then tested positive on a second or subsequent test."

The other case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. That individual is currently self-isolating.

P.E.I.'s Education Department announced Saturday that classes will resume for West Royalty Elementary School and Ecole La-Belle Cloche on Monday.

Prince Edward Island currently has 47 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 284 positive cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures: