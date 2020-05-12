P.E.I. government launches programs for families, children during pandemic

CHARLOTTETOWN — Families on Prince Edward Island now have access to more supports to help address the challenges of separation, divorce and parenting from multiple homes.

The province's new "Co-parenting Action Team" will offer personalized supports to help parents address the co-parenting challenges they are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The departments of Justice and Public Safety in P.E.I. and Nova Scotia have also partnered to offer Island families the free online course "Positive Parenting from Two Homes."

As well, the Island government has created the P.E.I. Children and Youth Table to promote and protect the rights of children and youth during COVID-19, while the province awaits the appointment of the independent Child and Youth Advocate.

The mandate is to engage children and youth, including children in care and in provincial facilities, to identify issues and potential solutions.

Premier Dennis King says now is the time to come together and to look out for Island children and youth.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press