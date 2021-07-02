P.E.I. gas prices up again

Until recently gas prices had been running about $1.30/litre. (AP - image credit)

The price of gas on P.E.I. is up for the second week in a row.

The price change was part of a weekly review by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Through most of May and June the price had been bouncing around $1.30 per litre, but it jumped 3.4 cents last week and again Friday.

The minimum cost of one litre of self-serve regular gasoline rose 2.3 cents to $1.35.

Gas prices on P.E.I.

Prices for diesel and heating oil were also up for the second week in a row.

Diesel was up 1.1 cents to a minimum price of $1.34 per litre for self serve.

And the maximum price for heating oil rose 1.1 cents to $1.01.

More from CBC P.E.I.