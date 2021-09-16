P.E.I. chief public health officer to hold COVID-19 briefing today

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says she expects more positive cases in the coming days. (Government of P.E.I. - image credit)

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer will provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Heather Morrison will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. You can watch the briefing live here or on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page.

On Wednesday, the province announced it was reinstating indoor and public space mask requirements amid the recent outbreak at Charlottetown's West Royalty Elementary. It is also limiting personal gatherings to 20 people.

Morrison reported five new cases, four of which were related to previously reported cases at the school.