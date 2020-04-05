P.E.I. bishop asking Catholic churches to ring bells on Easter to show hope during pandemic

Some people on the Island may be wondering how to celebrate Easter during the COVID-19 pandemic, including religious leaders.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Charlottetown has an idea. He is asking all Catholic churches on P.E.I. to ring their bells at noon on Easter Sunday.

Richard Grecco says it's a way to reach out during these difficult pandemic times.

"I think that the bells are a call that we can rise above this through our solidarity, through our stick-to-itiveness," he said.

"Through following the guidelines that our health-care givers are offering, through supporting our health-care givers who are putting their lives on the line for us, really."

He is asking that the bells ring for 60 seconds or more and for people to pray at the same time.

"I said 60 seconds because some of our churches are country perishes and pulling on that rope for more than a minute can be exhausting," he said.

Grecco said he is hoping the bells will be rung to make "one loud sound for one full minute" to remind caregivers, first responders and health-care workers the Island appreciates the hard work they are doing.

"The bells are ringing with the promise of the resurrection. The bells are expressing the promise of hope," he said.

"In this difficult time, more than ever, I think people need to remember the message of hope their faith brings them."

Though he speaks for the Catholic church, Grecco said Protestant churches are welcome to join in, as well.

"The more the merrier," he said. "It's the same Jesus we celebrate."

