P.E.I. announces new travel measures in response to omicron variant

P.E.I. announced a suite of new travel-related measures in response to concerns about the new COVID-19 omicron variant.

The province said it's adopting new rules similar to those imposed in Nova Scotia that would restrict travel for children taking part in inter-provincial sport tournaments or art and cultural events.

The restrictions, along with new test requirements for travellers, will come into effect Friday at 8 a.m.

Children under 12 won't be able to travel in or out of the province for such events, and the province will no longer host them.

However, children will still be allowed to travel to out-of-province events if they're just spectators and do not participate.

Events that only involve Islanders are permitted.

More tests for travellers entering the province

The province also announced anyone arriving from an international destination, including the U.S., must be tested on the fourth day following their arrival as well as at their point of entry. Day 4 tests were previously only recommended.

As well, individuals who return from an international location won't be allowed to enter long-term care centres or community care facilities until they've tested negative three times.

Test will be required on Days 4 and 8 as well as at the date of entry.These restrictions apply to all staff, volunteers and visitors.

COVID-19 cases on P.E.I.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a release that the measures are a precaution as the situation surrounding the omicron variant continues to evolve.

"I am concerned about the potential impact of the new variant on long-term care and community care residents who are at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19," she said. "Nationally, case rates among children age 5 to 11 years are the highest of any age group.

"The addition of these new measures is out of an abundance of caution as we continue to do what is necessary to protect the health of Islanders."

The measures will be in place until at least early January, after which they will be re-evaluated.

New case announced

The province announced an individual who recently travelled outside P.E.I. tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is in their 70s . Contact tracing is complete and they're now self isolating.

A new flight exposure notification has been issued.

Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8332 which departed Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and arrived in Charlottetown the following day should monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

The province has currently 25 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 381 since the pandemic began.

