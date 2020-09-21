P.E.I. 811 lines reach capacity Monday

Officials with the province say P.E.I.'s 811 lines were reaching capacity on Monday, causing the line to ring busy for some Islanders.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Islanders have been advised to call 811 when they show any symptoms of COVID-19 to arrange for access to testing, cough and fever clinics and other pandemic-related services.

"The issue is a capacity issue with 811. The lines are working, but when at capacity people will get a busy signal or message depending on their carrier," said provincial officials in an email to CBC News.

"This increase began last week with the return to school, daycares and requirements to call 811 if children are sick."

Officials said they are continuing to train both regular 811 staff and COVID staff to be able to handle the increased volume of calls.

The province also said it is important to note that Islanders are not required to call 811 and can also visit a drop-in testing clinic.

From CBC P.E.I.