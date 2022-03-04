P.E.I.'s new $5 million tourism campaign aimed at COVID-weary travellers

·2 min read
Brenda Gallant, marketing director of Tourism P.E.I., unveils the province&#39;s tourism strategy Friday at the convention centre in Charlottetown. (Steve Bruce/CBC - image credit)
Brenda Gallant, marketing director of Tourism P.E.I., unveils the province's tourism strategy Friday at the convention centre in Charlottetown. (Steve Bruce/CBC - image credit)

P.E.I. launched a new tourism strategy and $5 million marketing campaign Friday that it hopes will cash in on a pent-up demand for travel after two tough years due to COVID-19.

Brenda Gallant, the marketing director for Tourism P.E.I., said there's more hope this year that the pandemic won't get in the way of a good season.

In fact, one of the aims of this year's campaign, with the slogan "feel lighter," is convincing people that P.E.I. is safe without actually saying anything about COVID.

"People are very tired of hearing about COVID, so we're not specifically using it that way," Gallant said.

People are very tired of hearing about COVID. — Brenda Gallant of Tourism P.E.I.

"It's really going to be through visual images, to see that wide open space, to see the beauty around you, and to picture yourself there."

The new strategy comes as the province deals with a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, P.E.I. reported a total of 4,159 active cases with 1,029 new cases since the last update on Wednesday. The average daily case count for the last seven days is 416.

Tourism P.E.I.
Tourism P.E.I.

The number of hospitalizations, however, remains low with two people in hospital due to COVID-19, and four others admitted for other reasons and later testing positive.

Bob Boyle, owner of the Brackley Drive-in and Brackley Country Inn and Suites, said he believes people have learned to accept and live with COVID.

"People have a pent-up demand to travel, to enjoy life."

Shortage of workers, rental cars

There are other issues the industry will have to address, however. For example, there's a shortage of workers, since many have moved onto other jobs.

There's also a shortage of rental cars, the result of supply chain issues in the auto industry.

Steve Bruce/CBC
Steve Bruce/CBC

"They can't land here and not rent a car," said Greg Klassen of Twenty 31 Consulting.

"It's part of the experience here in P.E.I. Those are the kinds of heavy issues we need to think about if we want to welcome visitors back this summer."

The province is spending $5 million on tourism marketing this year — about $1 million more than usual — to attract as many of those visitors as possible.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Another reason to love Cristiano Ronaldo besides his football skills

    Here’s why Ronaldo has one of the biggest hearts in all of sport.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.