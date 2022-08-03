P.C. council approves Oct. 17 byelection

Pincher Creek has been mourning the loss of a central community member ever since Wayne Elliott passed away on July 9.

Coun. Elliott had just started his fifth term as a member of town council.

Mayor Don Anderberg led a moment of silence in memory of Coun. Elliott at the start of council’s July 25 regular meeting.

The Municipal Government Act requires a byelection be held for any municipal council vacancy created with more than 18 months remaining in the elected term. The byelection must be held within 120 days of the vacancy.

As such, council approved a byelection for Monday, Oct. 17. Holding the byelection will cost $6,000 plus the wages for administrative and management support, the same as a normal election.

The circumstance prompting the need for the byelection, said Coun. Sahra Nodge, made it “really sad and unfortunate that we’re doing this.”

An advance vote will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voting stations will be set up at Pincher Creek Health Centre, Vista Village, Crestview Lodge and Whispering Winds Village.

Nominations are now open for the byelection and will close Monday, Sept. 19. Potential candidates can pick up nomination papers at the town office.

Council also appointed members to replace Coun. Elliott on a number of committees.

Coun. Sahra Nodge was appointed to the Municipal Development and Subdivision Authority and is the new alternate for the Pincher Creek Community Early Learning Centres board; Coun. Wayne Oliver now sits on the policy advisory committee and the Oldman Watershed Council.

Coun. David Green is now a member of the operations committee, and Coun. Mark Barber is the new alternate for the Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework committee.

The next regular council meeting is Monday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m. in council chambers.

Sean Oliver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze