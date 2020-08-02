Ozzy Osbourne was in so much pain after spine surgery he thought he was 'dying'

Ozzy Osbourne attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he thought he was close to death after spine surgery and says he thought his family were hiding the seriousness of his condition.

The rock legend had to go under the knife after suffering a fall last year, and says the pain post-surgery was so severe he assumed he was dying.

Osbourne has had a tough time in recent years with his health, and revealed earlier this year he was living with Parkinson’s disease.

The 71-year-old appeared by video call with son Jack and wife Sharon on SiriusXM recently when he shared his fears.

Asked about his health by host Jenny McCarthy, the Black Sabbath star said: "I'm not back to 100 percent. I'm about 75 percent there, but it's such a slow recovery.

"Spine surgery is bad news, man. I've been in such a bad state with pain; I'm still having a lot of pain.

"There was a point I was convinced that I was dying.

"I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery. I thought they were all hiding it from me.

"I remember saying to Sharon, 'You've gotta level with me. Is it worse than you're making it out ?' She says, 'No.’”

Sharon then shared: “He thought we were hiding it from him.”

Ozzy added: "I've dropped all the medication for pain now."

In light of his health concerns, he was then asked if fans could expect to see him on tour, and though Ozzy would love to perform again, he has doubts about the future of live music.

He said: "I cannot wait [to get on stage], but I was talking to Tony Iommi the other day, and he was saying with the way it's going with this coronavirus, indoor shows will be a thing of the past."

Should Osbourne manage to get back on the road, fans could be treated to some new tracks after he released latest album Ordinary Man back in February - his first studio album since 2010’s Scream.

You can watch the interview with the Osbournes on SiriusXM’s YouTube channel.