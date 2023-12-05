Ozzy Osbourne Says Tobacco Is 'the Most Addictive Thing I Ever Put in My Body'

"I’d rather have people smoke marijuana than smoke tobacco," the 75-year-old said

Kevin Winter/Getty Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is stressing how harmful tobacco use was for his body.

On a new episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the family answered a fan who asked what their thoughts are on legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes. While responding, the 75-year-old rock icon compared his marijuana use to tobacco use.

“I think it should be legalized everywhere,” Ozzy said immediately. “I will say this, it definitely is a gateway drug. But I’d rather have people smoke marijuana than smoke tobacco. Tobacco, without any second thought, is the most addictive thing I ever put in my body.”

Sharon then disagreed with her husband's stance on marijuana, complaining how the drug made her feel when she first tried it. “Marijuana is stuff that makes you into a blob and you sit there all day, you lose any incentive to do anything and I think it sucks,” she said.

Meanwhile, son Jack said he’s “okay for legalizing it,” but said people need to be more honest about what marijuana actually does.

“The last 20 years there’s been such a push to legalize it medically and recreationally and they basically treat it like it’s the wonder drug and the cure for everything… which is not true,” he said. “It is amazing and it does do wonders for people with certain ailments and their bodies…it can do amazing things. It can also do horrible things for people.”

Ozzy then chimed in, “Alcohol can…tobacco can…”

The Black Sabbath musician has maintained his stance on marijuana and tobacco for years, expressing how dangerous tobacco is while talking to Rolling Stone back in 2016.

“It’s only a leaf,” he told the outlet, speaking in favor of legalizing marijuana. “There’s more poison in tobacco.”

“The good thing about legalizing it is the people who grow it illegally, they don’t give a shit what they use to fertilize it,” the "Crazy Train" performer said at the time. “A dear friend of mine smoked that every day, he died of the worst throat cancer ever. But if it was governed by the government, they’d have deadlines: you can’t mix this with that. It would make it smoker to smoke. You wouldn’t get sick. … [But] I think tobacco is far more dangerous for you than pot.”



