Ozzy Osbourne Says Not Being Able to Hug Daughter Kelly ‘Breaks My Heart’ Following Family Visit

Family time looks different for the Osbournes at the moment.

Kelly Osbourne was finally able to visit her parents after weeks of separation during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. When the reality TV personality, 35, finally got to hang with mom Sharon Osbourne and dad Ozzy Osbourne on Thursday, they all made sure to keep a safe six-foot buffer zone between each other.

“Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!! Even though i did not get to hug them…. at this point I will take what I can get,” she captioned a photo of the three of them, sitting around the pool. “They are doing well and are [safe] and sound for now.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

She added: “Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all 💜 stay safe.”

In the sunny backyard snapshot, the three wear face masks, with Sharon, 67, in gloves as she holds their dog close (and shows off her newly un-dyed hairdo!) while Ozzy, 71, sits on a stool.

Kelly also shared a text she got from “Dadda” after her visit, which read: “It was so loverly seeing you today Toddles it breaks my heart that I couldn’t give you a kiss and a hug.”

RELATED: How Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Story continues

Last month, Ozzy opened up about his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, revealing in a RADIO.com interview that he’s known about his condition since 2003 and that it is “not a death sentence.”

“The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don’t even know they’ve got it,” he said. “You don’t get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose.”

The rock star was also diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection last February, his rep said in a statement at the time. He also underwent hand surgery at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in October 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: How Your Favorite Celebrities Have Stepped Up to Help amid Coronavirus Pandemic

RELATED: Does Coronavirus Social Distancing Have You Going Stir-Crazy? These Celebs Feel the Exact Same Way

Responding to the overwhelming response received after revealing Ozzy’s health, Sharon thanked supporters and called their fans her “second family.”

“So I have a second family. I don’t only have one, I have two,” she said on The Talk in January. “And just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it’s heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback.”

“People have been amazing with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you. Friends that we haven’t spoken to in years have come out and supported Ozzy, and it makes me feel good,” she added.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.