Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, more stars mourn Jeff Beck: 'An absolute god of guitar'

The world is mourning the loss of a rock god.

Jeff Beck, the legendary guitarist from English rock band The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died at 78 on Tuesday "after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis." The news was announced Wednesday on Beck's verified Twitter account.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing," the tweet read. "His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Beck was among the rock-guitarist pantheon from the late ’60s that included Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix. The Grammy-winning musician was inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: once with the Yardbirds in 1992 and again as a solo artist in 2009. He ranked fifth in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

A number of stars have flocked to social media to express their appreciation for Beck’s artistry and enduring musical legacy.

"I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of (Jeff Beck's) passing," singer/songwriter Ozzy Osbourne tweeted. "What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. "

Led Zeppelin founder and guitarist Jimmy Page called Beck a "six stringed Warrior" who had the ability to "channel music from the ethereal."

"His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless," Page wrote on Twitter. "Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans."

Country singer LeAnn Rimes tweeted she was "so sad to hear of the passing of a legend."

"My sweet, unique, insanely gifted friend," Rimes wrote of Beck. "What an honor it was to share the stage with you, to create with you… there’s no one like you."

"An absolute god of guitar. No one can replace him," Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp tweeted. "From rock to soul to jazz he was the greatest player in all genres. Unique. Such awful news but thank you Jeff for all you gave us."

Dave Davies of The Kinks said he was "heartbroken" to hear the news of Beck's passing.

"I’m shocked and bewildered. Deepest sympathy to his wife friends close ones," Davies wrote on Twitter. "He was a good friend and a great guitar player."

"No one played guitar like Jeff," Gene Simmons of Kiss tweeted. "Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness."

English singer-songwriter Paul Young affectionately called Beck "the guitarists guitarist" in a tweet.

"Devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic death of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck," Young wrote. "He was loved by everyone in the know."

"With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world," Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger wrote on Twitter. "We will all miss him so much."

Rod Stewart shared a photo of himself and Beck on Twitter, calling him "the greatest."

"Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since," Stewart wrote. "He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond."

"Oh, My Heart," David Coverdale of Whitesnake wrote on Twitter, calling Beck a "Unique, Electrifying Musician I Was Proud To Call My Friend" in a follow-up tweet. "Jeff…I miss you already."

"What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died," Paul Stanley of Kiss tweeted. "From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever."

"Rest In Power Jeff Beck. One of the greatest guitarist of all time," Nile Rodgers wrote on Twitter. "He gave me so much!"

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys wrote that he was "so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing."

"Jeff was a genius guitar player," Wilson tweeted alongside a black-and-white photo of himself and Beck. "Me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was 'Danny Boy' – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family."

