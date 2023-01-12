Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, more stars mourn Jeff Beck: 'An absolute god of guitar'

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·7 min read
Jeff Beck, the legendary guitarist from English rock band The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died at 78 on Tuesday &quot;after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.&quot;
Jeff Beck, the legendary guitarist from English rock band The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died at 78 on Tuesday "after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis."

The world is mourning the loss of a rock god.

Jeff Beck, the legendary guitarist from English rock band The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died at 78 on Tuesday "after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis." The news was announced Wednesday on Beck's verified Twitter account.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing," the tweet read. "His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Beck was among the rock-guitarist pantheon from the late ’60s that included Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix. The Grammy-winning musician was inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: once with the Yardbirds in 1992 and again as a solo artist in 2009. He ranked fifth in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

A number of stars have flocked to social media to express their appreciation for Beck’s artistry and enduring musical legacy.

Jeff Beck: Influential guitar god of The Yardbirds dies at 78

"I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of (Jeff Beck's) passing," singer/songwriter Ozzy Osbourne tweeted. "What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. "

Led Zeppelin founder and guitarist Jimmy Page called Beck a "six stringed Warrior" who had the ability to "channel music from the ethereal."

"His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless," Page wrote on Twitter. "Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans."

Country singer LeAnn Rimes tweeted she was "so sad to hear of the passing of a legend."

"My sweet, unique, insanely gifted friend," Rimes wrote of Beck. "What an honor it was to share the stage with you, to create with you… there’s no one like you."

"An absolute god of guitar. No one can replace him," Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp tweeted. "From rock to soul to jazz he was the greatest player in all genres. Unique. Such awful news but thank you Jeff for all you gave us."

Dave Davies of The Kinks said he was "heartbroken" to hear the news of Beck's passing.

"I’m shocked and bewildered. Deepest sympathy to his wife friends close ones," Davies wrote on Twitter. "He was a good friend and a great guitar player."

"No one played guitar like Jeff," Gene Simmons of Kiss tweeted. "Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness."

English singer-songwriter Paul Young affectionately called Beck "the guitarists guitarist" in a tweet.

"Devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic death of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck," Young wrote. "He was loved by everyone in the know."

"With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world," Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger wrote on Twitter. "We will all miss him so much."

Rod Stewart shared a photo of himself and Beck on Twitter, calling him "the greatest."

"Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since," Stewart wrote. "He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond."

"Oh, My Heart," David Coverdale of Whitesnake wrote on Twitter, calling Beck a "Unique, Electrifying Musician I Was Proud To Call My Friend" in a follow-up tweet. "Jeff…I miss you already."

"What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died," Paul Stanley of Kiss tweeted. "From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever."

"Rest In Power Jeff Beck. One of the greatest guitarist of all time," Nile Rodgers wrote on Twitter. "He gave me so much!"

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys wrote that he was "so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing."

"Jeff was a genius guitar player," Wilson tweeted alongside a black-and-white photo of himself and Beck. "Me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was 'Danny Boy' – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family."

Contributing: Charles Trepany, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jeff Beck dead at 78: Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, more stars react

Latest Stories

  • Jeff Beck Mourned By Rock’s Greats, Hailed As A Master Of His Craft In Reactions

    Jeff Beck was one of the most iconic rock guitarists of all-time, and that status was proven by the many emotional reactions from his peers in the music industry. The long list of tributes to Beck came from the greats who played with or were contemporaries of Beck, all delivering heartfelt salutes to one of […]

  • Jeff Beck death: Ozzy Osbourne leads tributes to late Yardbirds guitarist

    ‘I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world,’ Ronnie Wood tweeted

  • Alabama airport worker who died after being sucked into a plane engine identified; $70k raised for family

    Courtney Edwards, a mother of three, was identified as the worker who died at Montgomery Regional Airport after being sucked into a plane's engine.

  • Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka reveals pregnancy

    The two-time Australian Open winner had pulled out of the first major of 2023 last week.

  • Sir Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood remember ‘groundbreaking’ guitarist Jeff Beck

    The renowned guitarist’s death, at the age of 78, was announced by his family in an online statement on Wednesday.

  • Naomi Osaka appears to reveal pregnancy and declares absence from 2023 season

    The two-time Australian Open winner pulled out of the first grand slam of the year last week.

  • Bengals, Bills canceled 'Monday Night Football' game that NFL wanted to resume, per report

    ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. quoted a team official as saying, "The league did not cancel the game. The Bills and the Bengals canceled the game."

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • Billups: Canadian guard Shaedon Sharpe developing well with Portland Trail Blazers

    TORONTO — While an air of mystery surrounded Canadian Shaedon Sharpe around the 2022 NBA draft, the Portland Trail Blazers guard is certainly a secret no longer. Sharpe played in Canada as a pro for the first time on Sunday as the Toronto Raptors hosted Portland, and Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups had kind words for his 19-year-old rookie from London, Ont. "Shae is uber-talented, obviously. It's been a delight just coaching him. He listens. Picks up things pretty quickly. He's been playing

  • What the NHL All-Star Game rosters should really look like

    The 2023 NHL All-Star Game would be much better if the rosters looked like this.

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl