Ozzy Osbourne dozes off during 'Celebrity Watch Party'

Ozzy Osbourne fans were tickled as the rocker fell asleep during an episode of Celebrity Watch Party.

The musician and reality TV star was supposed to be watching RuPaul’s Drag Race on the show, which has a similar format to UK favourite Gogglebox.

But it seems it didn’t capture his interest enough and he quietly nodded off in his chair.

While Ozzy enjoyed a little nap, his wife Sharon and daughter Kelly were glued to the screen, with Kelly even cracking out a few armchair dance moves.

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne arrive at the 2013 "An Evening With Women" event (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

When they asked Ozzy what he had thought of the episode and the lip-synching, the still sleepy star confessed: “I wasn’t really watching.”

Viewers loved the hilarious scene, posting crying with laughter emojis on social media.

“Ozzy Osbourne falling asleep during RuPaul’s Drag Race has killed me off,” said one person on Twitter.

Another declared that the Black Sabbath singer, 71, was “the star of the show”.

“Ozzy Osbourne in #celebritygoggleboxUSA is hilarious,” said another amused viewer, while one person called him “a treasure”.

And it isn’t the first time Ozzy has dozed off at the wrong moment, as he once admitted to falling asleep during his driving test.

The star, who has Parkinson’s disease, revealed in an interview in 2017: “On one occasion I nodded off during the test.

“When I woke up there was a note on the seat saying ‘You have failed’.”

Ozzy and Sharon also have two other children together, a son named Jack and a daughter called Aimee.