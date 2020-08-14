Ozzy Osbourne biopic is an 'adult movie for adults', says Sharon Osbourne

The upcoming biopic of Ozzy Osbourne is “an adult movie for adults” that will not gloss over the singer’s sex, drugs and rock n roll lifestyle, according to his wife Sharon.

Producers are reportedly seeking an unknown actor to play the Black Sabbath frontman in the film, which will follow his life throughout the 1980s and 1990s, after he was sacked from the band and pursued a solo career.

Sharon said the biopic will be “more real” than previous high-profile music biopics like Elton John story Rocketman and the Oscar-winning behemoth Bohemian Rhapsody.

She told Rolling Stone: “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that.

“We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

Sharon described Bohemian Rhapsody, in particular, as a “Hallmark rock movie” that changed around the timeline and made the events of the story “nice”.

She said she hopes that the biopic of Ozzy will be something “everyone can relate to”, without softening any of the rough edges of the controversial rocker.

The former X Factor judge added: “You don’t have to be a fan of the music, because it’s a story about a survivor.

“No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again.

“It’s just an amazing story of overcoming everything that’s thrown at you in your life.”

Ozzy himself said his relationship with Sharon, whom he married in 1982, is a key part of the movie, which is currently in “active development” and has a writer in place.

“It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her,” said the 71-year-old music icon.

Producers will be hoping the Ozzy Osbourne biopic can match the box office heft of the Freddy Mercury movie, which earned $904m (£692m) globally in 2018.

Rami Malek won the Oscar for Best Actor for playing the Queen frontman and Taron Egerton won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman.