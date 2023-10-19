Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Used to Pee His Pants Onstage: 'I Was Wet Anyway'

After a five-year hiatus, the second season of 'The Osbournes Podcast' launched Sept. 12

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Ozzy Osbourne performs in Inglewood in September 2022

Ozzy Osbourne is an open book!

In Tuesday's episode of The Osbourne Podcast, the Black Sabbath rocker, 74, revealed that he used to pee his pants onstage, arguing that he was "wet anyway."

The confession was brought upon during a conversation with co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, about a pair of Queen Victoria’s underwear that were once sold at an auction.

While Jack, 37, thought it was weird, Sharon, 71, said she once owned a pair of Marilyn Monroe's shoes. Jack insisted they were one in the same.

Related: Sharon Osbourne Says She and Ozzy Still Have an Assisted Suicide Pact in Place: 'See Ya'

“Shoes, a handbag, a dress is different than somebody’s bloody knickers that they farted in and s--- in," said Sharon.

Jack responded, "Who’s s---ting in their underwear?"

Then, Ozzy jumped in with a joke: “She was an old girl, she was probably incontinent. She owned continents, but she was incontinent.”

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Ozzy Osbourne performs in Inglewood in September 2022

He also argued that royals likely relieve themselves when they are in the middle of long "parades" or other public processions — and he could relate.

“When I was onstage, I used to go, 'Oh, f--- it,' and just piss, 'cause I was wet anyway from throwing water around," said Ozzy, who would often spray the audience with water guns or dump large buckets of water on them.



Related: Sharon Osbourne Says She Plans to Open an Ozzy Osbourne Museum: 'I've Got So Much Memorabilia'

In last week's episode, Sharon and Ozzy said that they still have an assisted suicide pact in place.

During their conversation, Jack inquired if euthanasia was "still a plan" for his parents after Sharon wrote about it in her 2007 memoir Survivor: My Story - The Next Chapter.

“Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?” Sharon replied, while laughing, before Jack probed: “Aren’t we already all suffering?”

Story continues

“Yes, we all are, but I don’t want it to actually hurt, as well,” his mother added. "Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya."

Kelly, 38, then asked, “But what if you could survive?”

“Yeah, what if you survived and you can’t wipe your own ass, you’re pissing everywhere, s---ting, can’t eat," said Sharon, whose father Don Arden died of Alzheimer’s disease.

After a five-year hiatus, the second season of The Osbournes Podcast launched Sept. 12.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.