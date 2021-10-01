Ozy Media Is Shutting Down After Damaging New York Times Report

Ozy Media, a troubled media startup recently accused of highly questionable business practices, is shutting down.

The embattled company faced harsh scrutiny following a startling New York Times story this week.

The story recalled a meeting earlier this year in which Ozy co-founder Samir Rao impersonated a YouTube executive on a conference call with prospective investors and painted a glowing profile of the company’s content on the video platform.

“At Ozy, we have been blessed with a remarkable team of dedicated staff,” the company said in a statement to Ben Smith, who authored the Times piece. “Many of them are world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude, and who are wonderful colleagues. It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy’s doors.”

