Ozy Media To Shutter In Wake Of Series Of Fraud Allegations

Embattled digital media company Ozy Media said it will shut down, just days after a New York Times column exposed a range of dubious and even potentially criminal behavior by its executives.

Since the column by Ben Smith was published online last Sunday, a drip-drip series of events has followed, with board chairman Marc Lasry and marquee hire Katty Kay. Current and former employees came out of the woodwork to paint the company as a “Potemkin village,” in the phrase of former staffer Eugene Robinson.

“At Ozy, we have been blessed with a remarkable team of dedicated staff,” the company’s board of directors said in a statement to the Times. “Many of them are world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude and who are wonderful colleagues. It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy’s doors.”

Carlos Watson, a charismatic former banker who had been an anchor on MSNBS, founded Ozy in 2013. It raised nearly $90 million in venture funding and was deep into discussions with Goldman Sachs about a $40 investment. Those talks were derailed when it was discovered that the company’s chief operating officer had impersonated a YouTube executive during a conference call. Watson blamed it on a mental health lapse.

Backers of Ozy had a notable pedigree. They included Laurene Powell Jobs and Marc Lasry, a hedge fund billionaire and co-owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Lasry, who had been appointed chairman of the Ozy board in early September, stepped down from the post earlier this week.

