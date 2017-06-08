Ozuna, Realmuto homer as Marlins beat Cubs 6-5

Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto celebrates with teammates in the dugout after his home off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Marcell Ozuna hit his 15th homer, J.T. Realmuto also went deep and the Miami Marlins hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Wednesday night and avoid a three-game sweep.

Solo homers by Realmuto in a three-run fourth and Ozuna in the fifth against John Lackey (4-6) helped stake Miami to a 5-2 lead.

Dee Gordon added two hits and scored two runs, and the Marlins won for the eighth time in 11 games. They stopped the Cubs' season-high win streak at five.

Kyle Schwarber homered and had two doubles for Chicago. Ian Happ also went deep. Anthony Rizzo added two hits and two RBIs. But the Cubs came up short trying to sweep the Marlins after taking all three from NL Central rival St. Louis.