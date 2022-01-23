‘Ozark’ Season 4 – Part 1 Body Count: Who Bites The Dust? (Photos)

In the high-stakes criminal underworld of “Ozark,” where money launderers and drug dealers are a dime a dozen, characters enter and exit the show at a relentless pace. When someone drops off the show, they usually end up in the ground, the bottom of a lake, or in the Byrdes’ crematorium. And the characters responsible for the most murders usually end up on the other side of the gun in due time (with the exception of the cartel’s trained asassin, Nelson).

Though the Season 3 finale set the bar high, Season 4 – Part 1, which premiered Friday, had no shortage of bloodshed. To help you keep track, here’s a guide to all of this season’s character deaths.