Ozark picks up in the bloody aftermath of season 3 finale in first look at final season

It's about bloody time we get a first look at the final season of Ozark.

During Netflix's first TUDUM fan event on Saturday, Emmy-winner Jason Bateman unveiled footage from the killer crime drama's 2022 return. The streamer previously announced season 4 will be split into two-parts (seven-episodes each) and bring the series to a close. Watch the below clip, which picks up in the aftermath of the season 3 finale with a bloodied Wendy (Laura Linney) and Marty (Bateman).

Here's a quick summary of where Ozark left things back at the end of season 3 in March 2020 (for more, head to our postmortem with showrunner Chris Mundy): Wendy handed her brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) over to be killed; Helen (Janet McTeer) made a move against Wendy and Marty, only to be killed upon the trio's arrival in Mexico; cartel boss Navarro (Felix Solis) then hugged a shocked and bloodied Wendy and Marty, declaring, "Today is the beginning;" Ruth (Julia Garner), who had fallen for Ben, is done with the Byrdes and now aligned with Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt (Charlie Tahan); Darlene is also partnering up with Frank Cosgrove Sr. (John Bedford Lloyd); Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) is not handling the loss of his uncle well; and Sam (Kevin L. Johnson) has been arrested for helping launder money through the casino.

"If we're lucky enough to get a season 4, I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else," Mundy teased after the release of season 3. "And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"

